Iowa star Caitlin Clark made history on Thursday night. In the opening minutes of a game against Michigan, Clark became the leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history. It earned her high praise from one of basketball’s all-time greatest stars, Shaquille O’Neal.

Clark’s record-setting performance was a topic of conversation during Thursday’s episode of Inside the NBA. After his co-hosts joined the chorus of people congratulating Clark, Shaq did the same and did not hold back with his praise.

“I’m gonna go on the record and say she’s the best female collegiate player ever,” he said. Other names, specifically Cheryl Miller, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi and Candace Parker were thrown at O’Neal, but Shaq held his opinion. “I said what I said…I ain’t disrespecting nobody. It’s just my opinion.”

"I'm gonna go on the record and say she's the best female collegiate player ever." – Shaq on Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/Xizf5UaCjU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 16, 2024

Beyond being the top scorer in the history of women’s NCAA basketball, Clark is on track to break the all-time record — men or women — presently held by the legendary Pistol Pete Maravich.

Btw, Caitlin Clark has the all-time NCAA basketball scoring record of 3,667 points held by the great Pistol Pete Maravich in her sights. Clark currently has 3,569. She could break it at home against Ohio State on March 2. — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) February 16, 2024

Truthfully, the best thing that Clark can do to bolster her case would be to lead the Hawkeyes to a national championship. Iowa reached the National Championship Game last year, falling to LSU. Getting over that obstacle would make her GOAT argument even stronger.

But regardless of whether that happens, Clark’s individual accolades, as well as how much she’s helped grow women’s basketball, will forever give her a place in the conversation.