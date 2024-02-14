Iowa’s Caitlin Clark takes a shot as time winds down against Nebraska Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Fox Sports drew another super audience for a women’s college basketball game.

Nebraska’s win over Caitlin Clark and Iowa, which tipped off at 1 p.m. ET, averaged 1.772 million viewers, good for Fox’s most-watched women’s college basketball game ever.

It’s also the second-most-watched women’s college basketball game since 2010, ranking just behind NBC’s broadcast of Iowa-Ohio State in January. That game averaged 1.93 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

This is the second week in a row that Fox has had its largest audience for a women’s game. Last Saturday, Clark and Iowa’s win over Maryland averaged 1.578 million viewers.

The next game for Clark and Iowa takes place on Thursday, February 15. The Hawkeyes will host Michigan at 8 p.m. on Peacock, and the streamer will also offer the “Caitlin Cast,” an alternate broadcast focusing on Clark. Fox did something similar with the “Caitlin Clark Cam” the last two weekends on TikTok. Zora Stephenson, Meghan McKeown, and Caroline Pineda will be on the call of Iowa-Michigan. Clark goes into that game eight points shy of breaking Kelsey Plum’s all-time scoring record.

ESPN didn’t fare so well with their broadcast of UConn-South Carolina, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. With Clark going off on Fox, just 1.053 million viewers watched the Gamecocks’ blowout win, 400,000 viewers than the similar game (LSU-South Carolina) a year ago.