Another project is coming from NFL Films’ partnership with Skydance Sports, focusing on Damar Hamlin.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Clay Tweel is directing the feature on Hamlin, called Did We Win. The project is currently in production and will focus on Hamlin’s “recovery and advocacy work.” Beau Flynn and Shannon Riggs serve as producers on Did We Win.

Tweel, director of the acclaimed Gleason documentary, said he was “grateful” to tell Hamlin’s story, while Flynn called Hamlin “a real-life superhero.”

“Damar is a real-life superhero. His impact and recovery in such a short period of time has been extraordinary to witness. I am honored that he and his family have entrusted us,” Beau Flynn said in a statement about his company’s first foray into nonfiction filmmaking. “We knew immediately Damar’s incredible story needed to be shared with audiences and look forward to taking this step into nonfiction with him.” Tweel added, “I am incredibly grateful to be a part of telling this story alongside Beau. Damar and his family are true examples of strength and perseverance and I can’t wait to share their deeply emotional story with the world.”

No outlet for the feature has been announced yet.

The partnership between NFL Films and Skydance was announced last November, and several projects have already sprouted from the pairing. The most significant one is a ten-part Jerry Jones docuseries which reportedly landed at Netflix for a whopping $50 million. Kelce, premiering on Prime Video Tuesday, is also a result of the partnership between NFL Films and Skydance.

