Chandler Parsons is adamant that Deandre Ayton is not a “max player” in the NBA. Or at least he felt strongly enough about it that he dropped an F-bomb Wednesday on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

The Run It Back panel discussed Ayton’s claim in a Basketball Intelligence report Tuesday that “I got nothing to prove in this league. I’m a max player, and I’ll continue to be a max player.” Host Michelle Beadle repeated the quote, then turned to Parsons for his reaction.

"Deandre Ayton said 'I got nothing to prove in this league, I'm a max player, and I'll continue to be a max player'. Chandler, you buying that?" @MichelleDBeadle "F*** no." @ChandlerParsons ?? pic.twitter.com/RNaR6Arvvj — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 24, 2024

“Chandler, you buying that?” Beadle asked.

“F*** no,” Parsons said.

After Beadle broke out laughing, Parsons continued.

“Excuse the language,” he said.

Beadle hid her face in her hands for several seconds, while fellow analyst Shams Charania sitting beside her also found either Parsons’ comment, Beadle’s reaction, or both, funny.

“He forgot where we were,” Beadle said, still laughing.

The show‘s social media staff didn’t seem too concerned about the incident, tweeting out the clip, with the F-bomb bleeped out.

With the foul language out of the way, Parsons and the Run It Back panel roasted the Portland Trail Blazers center, laughing at Ayton missing a game recently in Portland because he said icy conditions made it impossible for him to leave his neighborhood.

“To even say this is just so soft and so weak, and so irritating,” Parsons said.

Parsons isn’t the first sports analyst to let the F-bomb slip during a broadcast, and he won’t be the last. At least we know how he really feels about Ayton.

[Run It Back on Twitter/X]