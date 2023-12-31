Photo Credit: ESPN

College GameDay took place at 6:00 a.m. local time Saturday in Pasadena, California, the site of the annual Rose Bowl, and Pat McAfee fell victim to the early morning scaries with an accidental F-bomb during the broadcast.

The crew was breaking down Saturday’s Orange Bowl matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles when McAfee chimed in. The Awful Announcing Sports Media Person of 2023 got excited talking about Georgia star wide receiver Ladd McConkey and his potential impact in the game. Perhaps a little too excited.

“If I’m Georgia, 29 straight wins, back-to-back national champions. And then we lose to Alabama in the SEC Championship and now we’re not even able to defend our title. I’m would assume Kirby (Smart) is drawing from that. Carson Beck, he’s a guy that has been under-appreciated all year. Ladd McConkey’s playing, he’s playing. He’s gonna go for f***… freaking…”

The rest of the College GameDay cast got a good laugh out of the F-bomb slip, which prompted McAfee to apologize for the error before finishing his point about Georgia.

“It’s early, it’s early locally, it’s raining. That’s on me. I haven’t been on the show in a while. But yeah, I think Kirby Smart is going to have a lot to draw from.”

The only saving grace here is that McAfee did slightly catch himself from saying the full phrase. But nonetheless, it is a mistake that fans watching at home did take notice of.

McAfee has typically done a good job at reigning in his colorful language for College GameDay. But it seems like the early-morning start, and the rain, threw him off his game on Saturday.

