After decades of pedaling, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner finally weaseled his way into hosting a drive-time radio show on WFAN this week.

WFAN listeners who don’t know Stugotz may have been surprised when he introduced himself to the New York airwaves with an f-bomb Thursday morning. Those who know Stugotz, however, probably weren’t surprised by the blunder.

The Dan L Batard Show’s Stugotz is filling in for Boomer Esiason on WFAN this week, with Thursday morning being his first show as Gregg Giannotti’s co-host. Arriving to the station shortly before 5:30am for the six o’clock start time, Stugotz called Boomer and Gio producer Al Dukes. Unbeknownst to Stugotz, Dukes hosts The Warm Up Show every morning from 5 – 6am. Seeing that he was getting a call from Stugotz, Dukes answered his phone while on-air.

Stugotz had quite the WFAN introduction pic.twitter.com/LhN4R3zMbt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2023



“Hello sir. 345 Hudson?” Stugotz asked to confirm he was at the right address. “Is there like a Chase f*cking Bank?”

The f-bomb was quickly dumped from the airwaves by board-op Eddie Scozzare and Stugotz was informed that he was on the air, but they replayed the moment throughout his morning show debut. “Hearing it back, the placement of the f-bomb was odd,” Stugotz admitted, questioning why he opted for “Chase f*cking Bank” instead of “F*cking Chase Bank.”

This kind of falls on Dukes for not warning Stugotz he was on-air. Still, Stugotz dropping an f-bomb on WFAN 40 minutes before his show even began is on-brand and perfectly set the stage for his drive-time debut.

The Miami-based Dan Le Batard Show co-host is a native New Yorker who grew up listening to WFAN. His debut with Giannotti was a few years in the making, but this wasn’t the first time Stugotz hosted on the renowned New York sports radio station. According to Stugotz, former program director Mark Chernoff let him host a Sunday night show years ago on WFAN after Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship, which was presumably in 2006 or 2007.

“Chernoff said it was great,” Stugotz claimed. “Never heard from him again.”

