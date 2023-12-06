Tony Kornheiser made his return to the ‘PTI’ studios for the first time since March 2020. Credit: ESPN

‘Pardon The Interruption‘ hadn’t seen both of its hosts in the same studio since before the Coronavirus pandemic. That all finally changed on Tuesday evening. Tony Kornheiser, at long last, joined his longtime ‘PTI’ co-host Michael Wilbon in the studios in Washington, D.C. for the first time in over three years.

“I had a weird dream that I hosted this show from home the last four years,” Kornheiser quipped at the start of Tuesday’s episode.

“Okay, Bobby Ewing, were you in the shower when you woke up and realized this?” Wilbon joked back, referencing the former hit TV show ‘Dallas.’

Tony Kornheiser returns to the PTI studio for the first time since 2020! (H/T: @paulsen_smw) pic.twitter.com/QznNyRVfRt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2023

“And I’m back, baby,” Kornheiser said as he wrapped up his intro. He jokingly ‘calmed’ everyone down after. “Don’t get used to it,” he said.

It’s been a long time since Kornheiser has appeared in-studio for the hit show. Like everybody else, they were impacted as the coronavirus spread across the United States in March 2020. Early on, ESPN decided to shut production down for the show and early morning episodes of ‘SportsCenter.’

The shows did their best to loosen up and have fun amid uncertain circumstances. To their credit, they, like so many others, made the best of their situation.

Fortunately, now Kornheiser seemingly can, and will, return to the show when he needs to. ‘PTI’ has been a staple of ESPN’s evening programming for over 20 years. Viewers and sports fans have gotten to know both Kornheiser and Wilbon over the years. If nothing else, this adds another moment to its already extensive catalog.

As some joked, “Work from home” is finally over, at least for Tony Kornheiser.

