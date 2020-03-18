Over the weekend, ESPN announced that its Washington, D.C.-based shows were suspending production for coronavirus and social distancing concerns. That meant we wouldn’t be seeing Pardon the Interruption on the air for the time being.

But if you’ve been watching any of ESPN’s other studio-based programming — or really, any such programming on any other network — you know that anchors and analysts have been maintaining their distance, participating in on-air discussions from separate TV studios or video-calling in from home (which has led to some amusing, endearing moments).

Undeterred by coronavirus restrictions, ESPN’s afternoon debate shows are still trying to give the people what they want. After all, there’s NFL free agency to discuss. It’s the end of the Tom Brady era in New England! What do our favorite ESPN personalities and pundits have to say on the matter? Thanks to current technology, we are not being deprived.

For instance, PTI has been continuing its show — sort of — with Tony Kornheiser and Mike Wilbon debating the issues of the day over the phone. (Or, well, with separately filmed, scripted segments that have been edited together.) Here’s how the PTI pair addressed Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots on Tuesday:

But PTI isn’t the only ESPN afternoon show keeping itself up and running online. On Tuesday, Tony Reali hosted an “Around the Home” version of Around the Horn with Mina Kimes, Jackie MacMullan, and Sarah Spain joining the show remotely.

We can also credit Tom Brady saying goodbye to the Patriots for this emergency program that allowed us to see everybody’s home office. Not everyone had bookshelves in the background either!

Now presenting: Around the Home! With Tom Brady leaving New England, @TonyReali called for an 🚨EMERGENCY HORN🚨 featuring @SarahSpain, @minakimes, and Jackie Mac… pic.twitter.com/DoUkEZuAk9 — Around The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) March 17, 2020

Highly Questionable — or “Highly Quarantined” — couldn’t be left out of the fun, right? All of the Erik Rydholm ESPN productions assembled! However, by the time Dan Le Batard got together his crew, Katie Nolan had heard enough about the Tom Brady news. (Hadn’t we all at that point?)

Welcome to Highly Quarantined. @KatieNolan doesn't want to talk about Tom Brady, but the rest of us sure do! pic.twitter.com/OREnNRnTkc — Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) March 17, 2020

Mina Kimes may have been a little punch-drunk from cabin fever by then, too. Maybe she needed to just step outside for a little fresh air?

How long will these shows continue via social media? Probably not much longer, considering the slow sports news cycle and limited production capabilities with everyone calling in from home.

But maybe we shouldn’t underestimate the creativity this might spur among Rydholm and his production team, along with the various on-air personalties involved. As long as everyone is having fun, these limited versions of ESPN’s afternoon debate shows could be enjoyable to watch.

We’ll try to do better the next time pic.twitter.com/mJuCE5WO9M — PTI (@PTI) March 16, 2020

How much longer Kornheiser’s wife, Karril, can stand being restricted to home with Mr. Tony might be worth monitoring as well.