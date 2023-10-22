Pardon the Interruption debuted on ESPN 22 years ago today. Credit: YouTube

Before there was ‘First Take,’ ‘Undisputed,’ or even ‘1st & 10,’ the sports debate metroplex wasn’t as obsessive or nearly as numerous as it used to be. As far as shows with potentially conflicting opinions? Heading into the 21st century, there wasn’t much fruit on the vine. But in October 2001, ESPN made a mark that still lives on today.

“And welcome to Opening Day in this bizarre television experiment…”

‘Pardon the Interruption‘ emerged from the Worldwide Leader’s playbook on October 22, 2001. Columnists Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser, who wrote for The Washington Post, emerged on ESPN to tackle the hottest sports topics of the day. As Kornheiser said in the very first intro read to the show, “Here’s how it works. We yap until the time runs out on each topic. You hear a bell; we move on. Pretty simple, huh?” Oftentimes, the intros would become part of the fun.

The show’s premise was indeed straightforward to follow. The hottest topics of the day were shown in a column on the right side of the screen. The duo tackled 4-5 topics before moving on to ‘Five Good Minutes,’ a daily interview segment.

Then, they’d play a game of some kind. Some days it was ‘Role Play,’ a game where Wilbon and Kornheiser imitated the biggest names in sports. The gag was that the two hid their faces behind cut-out faces of those big names, which were slapped on popsicle sticks. Other times they’d play ‘Good Cop / Bad Cop,’ a game quite self-explanatory. ‘Psychic Hotline’ was another popular one, a game that Kornheiser always leaned into. ‘Mail Time’ brought in fan questions, while ‘Toss Up’ became a very popular ‘This or That’-style game.

The show then broke to Happy Time. The crew wished Happy Birthday, Happy Anniversary, and Happy Trails to three different parties. The anniversaries were at time celebratory or infamous. Happy Trails sometimes saw graceful departures and sometimes brutal ones. Then, the duo would go over their errors or omissions, which was a fascinating showcase of transparency and accountability. A lesser-known ‘Stat Boy’ seated elsewhere in the Washington, D.C. studio would tell Tony and Michael their errors from the day. They would wrap up the show getting their last word in, before Wilbon reminded the viewers — “knuckleheads,” as they would later be called, likely out of affection at this point — that they were on at the “same time tomorrow.”

PTI rode this formula to two decades of success and more. The show led into the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter each day and still does, as it hasn’t yet left its 5:30 p.m. Eastern timeslot even through all the changes over the years.

It’s fair to say that PTI is one of the Worldwide Leader’s most acclaimed and popular shows. It’s also fair to say that the show made a legitimate mark on the industry as well.

Before social media, sports personalities, talking heads, columnists, etc., would use their TV time to their best. To their credit, Kornheiser and Wilbon made their marks in the world of print journalism and TV. Kornheiser and Wilbon have each spent 2+ decades with ESPN. Wilbon has appeared on numerous NBA pre- and postgame shows while Kornheiser spent a couple of years on the ‘Monday Night Football’ telecast. And while that tenure on Monday nights wasn’t so memorable for Kornheiser (at least in a positive manner), it says a lot about the popularity that ‘PTI’ had at the time and the strength of his voice and Wilbon’s that the two were able to secure those professional gets.

Kornheiser and Wilbon became appointment television for viewers of the show. When big stories emerged in the sports world, people wanted to hear them speak. You don’t often get television shows like that anymore. ESPN has notable figures, sure, but in the world we live in today, it just used to be vastly different.

PTI was not only a vehicle for Kornheiser and Wilbon, though. The aforementioned ‘Stat Boy?’ That was a young Tony Reali. Reali joined ESPN as a researcher for the short-lived ‘2 Minute Drill’ show a year prior. Reali held the title ‘Stat Boy’ until February 2004, when the network tabbed him as the next host for the popular game show ‘Around the Horn,’ which came on before PTI.

The show also served as a vehicle for a recurring guest host from South Florida. Then-Miami Herald writer Dan Le Batard made some of his earliest appearances on ESPN over the years on PTI. The sports world became introduced to several types, like Le Batard, and frequent ESPN contributors stepped in to host, like Bob Ryan, J.A. Adande, Michael Smith, Bill Plaschke, and many more.

PTI popularized and helped to inspire a debate format style of show that still rages on today. PTI brought a lot of insight, a lot of gags, and a lot of fun to the sports television world.

So to that we say: Happy Anniversary, PTI. And don’t worry, we know the drill by now: “Same time tomorrow, knuckleheads.”

Happy anniversary to @PTI, which debuted 22 years ago today on ESPN. Tony Kornheiser, @RealMikeWilbon and production leads @ErikRydholm @kellihem and @BonnieBerko have been there from the beginning – and made PTI one of the most successful shows in history. pic.twitter.com/laufG5rtMq — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 22, 2023

