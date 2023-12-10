Taylor Lewan and Will Compton of Bussin’ With The Boys.

This week’s Monday Night Football is a doubleheader, with the Miami Dolphins-Tennessee Titans game airing on ABC and the Green Bay Packers-New York Giants game airing on ESPN. It’s also going to feature a ManningCast alternate broadcast covering both games. And two of the guests for that ManningCast have now been announced, with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton of Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys podcast set to join Peyton and Eli Manning Monday on the Omaha Productions-produced broadcast.

That podcast, which Compton and Lewan launched in 2019 and brought to Barstool Sports in 2020, has seen some significant highs lately. In particular, this year saw them do a college campus tour during spring practices. That saw them visit South Carolina, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Colorado, and Arizona State (where they served as head coaches of the rival squads in the Sun Devils’ spring game).

The show has featured numerous NFL head coach interviews as well, including Mike Vrabel of the Titans this summer. Vrabel notably first guested on the show in its eighth episode back in 2019 (when Lewan was still playing with the Titans, and Compton, previously there, was with the New Orleans Saints), and made headlines for saying he’d cut his penis off in order to win a Super Bowl. (The Titans made it to the AFC Championship that year, which drew a lot of attention to that old interview.) And looking back recently, Lewan cited the original Vrabel interview to Ricky Keeler of Barrett Sports Media as something that convinced him he could be a podcaster while still playing.

Both Compton and Lewan had notable NFL careers, including time together with the Titans in 2018 and 2020. Compton started his NFL career with Washington from 2013-17, then went to Tennessee; he also spent time with the Saints and Raiders, and recently received a legacy brick from the Raiders following his official retirement this fall.

Lewan played for the Titans from 2014-22. While he hasn’t played in the NFL this season, the 32-year-old offensive lineman has made it clear he is not retired. But he and Compton are certainly finding success covering the NFL as well as playing in it, with Bussin’ With The Boys now in its fourth season and featuring 424,000 subscribers on YouTube.

This week’s ManningCast should be interesting, with this alternate broadcast (which was only announced last week, and is an addition to the planned 10-game schedule) covering both the game on ABC and the game on ESPN. We’ll see how that works out. And we’ll see how it works having Barstool personalities on ESPN2; that’s been interesting at times, including with PFT Commenter on The Pat McAfee Show and College GameDay this year. But Lewan and Compton both certainly follow Peyton’s key rule that “You gotta love football.” We’ll see what they talk about with the Mannings.