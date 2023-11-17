Credit: The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube

The floodgates are back open between ESPN and Barstool now that The Pat McAfee Show is on air. And PFT Commenter joined McAfee on Friday to promote his appearance as a guest picker this weekend on College GameDay.

PFT Commenter, whose real name is Eric Sollenberger, managed to trash the NCAA and jeer at the cancelation of his old ESPN show Barstool Van Talk all in one interview with McAfee live from James Madison.

Responding to 10-0 James Madison’s bowl waiver denial by the NCAA, PFT Commenter called the NCAA “a**holes” and “pieces of ****.”

Straight from the same station that exclusively broadcasts the College Football Playoff:

James Madison got screwed by the NCAA so naturally alum @PFTCommenter went on The Pat McAfee Show and called the NCAA "assholes" and "pieces of shit. It's a new day at ESPN folks! pic.twitter.com/Mml8JcTb8t — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2023

After making a bold defense of the Dukes, PFT Commenter took aim at the old ESPN regime that took his television show from him.

“I’m very thankful that ESPN is welcoming me back on the airwaves. I’m gonna double my time spent on ESPN in this one show,” PFT Commenter said with a wink at John Skipper and his short-lived ESPN tenure.

You are the PERFECT guest picker for College GameDay tomorrow @PFTCommenter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QIy3FI2IkM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 17, 2023

Barstool Van Talk was canceled after one episode in 2017 after ESPN talent (particularly Sam Ponder) expressed concern over ESPN partnering with the often toxic Barstool Sports. Dave Portnoy, Barstool’s founder, wrote a blog post attacking Ponder previously that resurfaced and helped lead to Van Talk getting axed.

The guest picking appearance comes on the heels of a different kind of Barstool controversy.

PFT Commenter’s podcast Pardon My Take was in the crossfire of a debate over sideline reporting this week when Charissa Thompson of Fox and Prime Video admitted to faking news hits during games in a PMT appearance. Thompson later backtracked on the comments.

In a typical trail of chaos, Barstool and ESPN will reunite this weekend in Harrisonburg, led by PFT Commenter.

