ManningCast auditions for the third host, screengrab via Omaha YouTube.

After previously announcing 10 ManningCasts during the 2023 NFL season, ESPN is adding an 11th in Week 14.

Per Front Office Sports, a ManningCast will take place during ESPN’s broadcast of a pair of Monday Night Football games in Week 14. The company will simultaneously air Dolphins-Titans (ESPN) and Packers-Giants (ABC) next Monday, with a ManningCast covering both games airing on ESPN2.

ESPN announced the additional ManningCast on Monday.

ESPN’s previously announced ManningCast schedule featured broadcasts in Weeks 13 and 15.

ABC aired traditional Monday Night Football doubleheaders in Week 18 of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons and staggered doubleheaders in Week 2 of the 2022 season and Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2023 season, though none of those weeks featured a ManningCast.

The decision to add the extra ManningCast does make sense. Just two ManningCasts are on the schedule after Week 13 – the flexed-in Week 15 game between the Eagles and Seahawks and ESPN’s Wild Card game in January.

I’m curious why it took three months to decide on a ManningCast for the Week 14 double-game window, given that we knew about it back in May. It’s better late than never, but I assumed this would be an ideal week for a ManningCast. There certainly will be no shortage of action.

The ManningCast returns in Week 13 for Bengals-Jaguars. Former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson will appear as a guest along with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagavailoa and FanDuel host Kay Adams.

[Front Office Sports]