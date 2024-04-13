Dec 2, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott on the Monday Night Countdown set before the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nine years after Stuart Scott’s passing at 49 following a battle with cancer, his impact continues to be felt. Many have cited Scott’s remarkable impact on ESPN and on sports coverage in general. And an upcoming 30 for 30, directed by Andre Gaines (After Jackie, Stories We Tell), is set to cover Scott’s life and career. Deadline’s Valerie Complex broke the news on that Friday:

ESPN Films Greenlights 30 For 30 Documentary On Broadcaster Stuart Scott https://t.co/mj3aAdcWfT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 13, 2024

Here’s more on that from that piece:

Currently in production, the film tells the story of the broadcaster who shattered preconceived notions of how on-air figures were expected to look, talk, act, and think–and in the process, helped bring hip-hop and Black culture into the sports media mainstream. Scott entered the sports journalism world determined to remain authentic and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He drew admirers and critics for his unique style with references to hip-hop and other Black cultural touchstones. “Stuart Scott transcended broadcasting, journalism, sports and culture in ways that we’re only beginning to really understand and appreciate now,” says the film’s director Andre Gaines. “He made his mark on so many people, especially young black men, and his legend has only grown since his passing. The opportunity I’ve had now to examine his life, visit his home, get to know his daughters Taelor and Sydni, and understand how incredibly vast and rich a life Stuart lived, I can only hope that audiences find the same catharsis I’ve already experienced in making this film.” …“We pride ourselves on telling the stories of true originals who changed the world, and Stuart epitomized that in so many ways,” says Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Films. “This film is the perfect tribute to a man who touched lives in front of and behind the camera. Andre Gaines has begun crafting a film that will shine a new light on who Stuart really was–from his relationship with Taelor and Sydni to the many people who saw the world differently just from spending time with him. The film will be Stuart through and through–funny, smart, edgy, touching, and transformational.”

Scott certainly touched many people during his career, and that’s been evident in the numerous tributes to him since his death. Everyone from Rich Eisen to Gus Johnson to Cassidy Hubbarth has spoken about how the impact Scott had on them. And it will be interesting to see his life and career explored at documentary length, and in a documentary from the company he spent most of his career with.

As per that Deadline piece, the documentary will cover Scott’s “rise to fame at ESPN, his impact on media and culture, and the personal pain of divorce and the battle with cancer that would take his life at age 49.” It will include archival photos and videos, as well as new interviews and as the voices of his daughters. It will be executive produced by ESPN Films, Run & Shoot Filmworks, and Cinemation Studios. No timeline for its release has yet been announced.

