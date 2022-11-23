Sarah Spain announced Monday night that the ESPN radio show Spain & Fitz will be ending in December.

“Some News: Our last Spain & Fitz will be 12/1,” Spain tweeted. “After 12 1/2 years (!!) of being on ESPN Radio, I want to give more time & energy to other work. And after 6 years of having a show ’til 8p every weeknight I’m SO ready for some mid-week happy hours, games & dinners before 9!

It’s the end of an era in ESPN Radio as Spain has been heard on their airwaves for over 12 years. After beginning her ESPN career as an update anchor in 2010 for ESPN Chicago, she soon started a run of national radio shows that include Spain & Prim, espnW Presents: The Trifecta, Izzy and Spain, Spain and Company, and Spain and Fitz, which she co-hosts with Jason Fitz.

The radio duo had started broadcasting together in 2018 but were split up in 2019 when Fitz took on his own morning show. However, they were reunited in August 2020 and have worked together since.

Along with her radio work, Spain is a columnist for espnW, a SportsCenter reporter, and host of the That’s What She Said podcast, though according to another tweet, it sounds like the podcast is going on hiatus for the time being.

“I’m sticking around with ESPN but still finalizing details on stuff, so my podcast will pause after next week for now,” wrote Spain. “More to come on everything soon! In the meantime, the next two weeks will be a fun celebration of our radio marriage so come hang with me & Fitz.”

No word yet from ESPN about whether or not Fitz will remain on or what will replace the show in that 7-9 p.m. Eastern time block.

