Screengrab: ‘First Take’ on ESPN

While Mike Greenberg could pass for Steve Levy, the same can’t be said for Stephen A. Smith. While that latter prospect is doubtful, it isn’t improbable. And the Get Up host recently recounted on his daily radio show, #Greeny, that he made a trip to the doctor’s office and left, giving off the impression that perhaps he hosts a different morning show at the Worldwide Leader.

Like many broadcasters, Greenberg has dealt with vocal issues over the years. That seems natural for someone who speaks four hours into the microphone each weekday. Greenberg is dealing with throat issues, which can be attributed to vocal strain. The general solution to that is vocal rest. Unfortunately, in his current capacity as a broadcaster, that doesn’t seem viable, which led to the medical assistant asking him about his level of employment.

Apparently, the medical assistant who knows nothing about sports, revealed to Greenberg that her husband loves ESPN. She was excited to find out that Greenberg hosts a morning show for the network and left the room.

“The door opens again about 90 seconds later, and it’s the same woman,” recalled Greenberg. “And she says to me, ‘I just called my husband, are you Stephen A. Smith?’ And I don’t know what came over me, but I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ I don’t know why. I honestly don’t know what I was thinking. It was just a silly moment. I was looking at my phone, I wasn’t really thinking and I thought it would be funny.”

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1775557466085896624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1775557466085896624%7Ctwgr%5Eb8cb3bb40f822a1076dfd0ffc758335d155444c3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fawfulannouncing%2Fstatus%2F1775557466085896624

Greenberg felt it necessary that he’d let this poor woman just call her husband to let her know she had met Stephen A. Not thinking about it, how when she described him to her husband, the jig would’ve been up.

“I don’t know what the hell came over me is what I’m trying to say,” Greenberg said. “But now, I have to go back (Tuesday) because the doctor was not able to see me for a while, and I just didn’t feel like waiting, so we agreed that I’d come back…it’s not urgent like I’m living with this, I’m just taking Advil for the inflammation, and I might have to go on a steroid — whatever. The point is, I’ll go back and see the doctor. But if I go back…if the same woman is there, she’s gonna tell the doctor, ‘Oh, Stephen A. Smith is here to be seen, let’s get his chart.’

“My point is, I know I have to go into the doctor’s office and explain that I am, in fact, not Stephen A. Smith, who I said I was for no reason at all. And this is gonna be super shady, right? Who goes to a doctor’s office and lies about their name? Somehow, I have. That’s the dumbest thing.”

Before Greenberg gets treated, he might have to explain to them how he’s not Stephen A. Smith, but he told them he was.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter/X]