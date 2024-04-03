Screen grab: Bally Sports Midwest

For most teams, the 2024 MLB season is less than a week old. But Chip Caray is already playing through pain.

From the start of Bally Sports Midwest’s broadcast of the matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, it was clear that something was off with Caray’s voice. The Cardinals’ play-by-play man admitted as much, calling attention to the fact that he sounded undeniably hoarse.

“Sorry about the voice, but not sorry about a big offensive outburst for the Cardinals last night,” Caray said.

“No I.L. for broadcasters, Chip. Sorry about it,” analyst Brad Thompson later added after a particularly gruff ad read. “Playing hurt today.”

“No I.L. for broadcasters” Bally Sports Midwest’s Chip Caray was struggling with his voice throughout Tuesday’s matchup between the Cardinals and Padres. pic.twitter.com/M98hUUzjgk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 3, 2024

While Caray didn’t say what specifically was ailing him, he did reveal that his hoarse voice popped up just before the start of Tuesday night’s broadcast.

“I was a little upset that on the injury report, my larynx wasn’t listed,” Caray said.

“Well it takes time to build different things and I’ve gotta be honest, yours popped up game time,” Thompson replied. “It was like Randy Johnson was pitching or something.”

Perhaps that’s why Bally Sports Midwest was unable to make a lineup adjustment to pull Caray off the call. And as one might imagine, his already rough voice only proceeded to get worse as the Cardinals’ 5-2 victory carried on through nine innings.

Oh my god, poor Chip Caray pic.twitter.com/yEuXLfRvL1 — VHS (@VanHicklestein) April 3, 2024

This year marks Caray’s second as the television voice of the Cardinals after the grandson of Harry Caray left the Atlanta Braves’ broadcast booth following the 2022 season. Suffice to say, his second season in St. Louis is already off to a memorable start.

[Awful Announcing on X]