We’re just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2023 MLB season, and ESPN has announced the schedule of KayRod Casts for April.

Three games will be getting an alternate broadcast this month.

April 2nd: Phillies vs Rangers

April 16th: Rangers vs Astros

April 30th: Phillies vs Astros

Alright, so a total of three different teams are involved in those three games. Very cool.

Last season, the Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez helmed broadcast was available for eight games, including three in the first four weeks of the season. The Kay Rod Cast then broke until the end of June, with three straight broadcasts leading into the All-Star Break. There were just two Kay Rod Casts in the second half of the season, but Kay and Rodriguez did call a Wild Card series (Phillies-Cardinals) for ESPN in October.

ESPN has already revealed its Sunday Night Baseball schedule for 11 of the first 12 weeks of this season, along with August’s Little League Classic in Williamsport. You can probably pencil in a KayRod Cast for June 18th’s Yankees-Red Sox game.

The network will also air Cubs-Cardinals from London at 10 AM ET on June 25th, which will be called by Kay and Rodriguez.

[ESPN]