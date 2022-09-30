The newly expanded Wild Card round of the MLB Postseason begins next week, airing exclusively on ESPN’s networks.

And while the full assortment of announcers and networks for those games has yet to be announced, we now know one of the broadcast teams: Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.

This note comes in a feature by the Sports Business Journal examining the KayRod Cast, which is expected to return for 2023.

Kay and Rodriguez are both under contract to return next year for another slate of “KayRod Casts.” The duo also will call a wild card series with a traditional broadcast for ESPN as part of the network’s exclusive rights to the wild card round.

With four Wild Card series this year, ESPN will need four sets of broadcasters to cover the round. We can probably assume the Sunday Night Baseball trio of Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez will get a series, likely the one hosted by the Braves or Mets. The other broadcasters are still a mystery, but we’ll learn them and their assignments next week.

