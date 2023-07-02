The KayRod Cast lineup for July 3, 2023. (ESPN PR on Twitter.)

The KayRod Cast alternate broadcast for Sunday Night Baseball games has been known not just for hosts Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez, but for the guests they bring on each time. And this Sunday’s edition, for the San Francisco Giants-New York Mets clash, has quite the lineup:

Sunday, #KayRodCast with @AROD & @RealMichaelKay will welcome a variety of special guests throughout the telecast ⚾️ 7p ET | #SFGiants vs #LGM | ESPN2, ESPN App *Traditional telecast available on ESPN pic.twitter.com/wY5wtwyDjI — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 2, 2023

There have been plenty of previous notable KayRod Cast guests, including Derek Jeter. Russo has been on the show before as well (and hopefully he’ll judge fly balls a little better this time). But there are a ton of notable people here, and it’s perhaps especially interesting to see superagent Boras (who’s always good for a quote) make an appearance on a game broadcast.

Strawberry is interesting too, especially considering the focus he’s received in two different ESPN 30 for 30 installments, 2016’s Doc and Darryl and 2021’s Once Upon A Time In Queens (with that latter four-part documentary on the 1986 Mets also featuring lots of Mitchell). And Skenes is a fascinating figure given his domination of the college baseball landscape this year, his role in LSU’s College World Series win, and the wide anticipation that he’ll be selected first or second overall in the upcoming MLB Draft. So there could be lots coming out of this KayRod Cast.

