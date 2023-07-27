A summer staple is returning to ESPN2’s airwaves next week. ESPN8: The Ocho returns for its seventh year from Thursday, August 3 through Saturday, August 5.

This year’s edition of The Ocho will run 43 consecutive hours on ESPN2.

Per ESPN’s release, The Ocho begins at 7 p.m. on August 3 with a live Savannah Bananas game against The Party Animals. The evening continues with a live broadcast of the American Cornhole League’s Pro Shootout Championship, followed by a pair of debuting events: the 2023 Table Hockey World Championships and Red Bull Fierste Ljepper. The first evening concludes with a live Slamball game before tape-delayed coverage of returning events overnight.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s trailer for this year’s edition of ESPN8: The Ocho.

ESPN will also have coverage on-site in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where a number of The Ocho‘s live events will be taking place. Ryan McGee and Marty Smith will host The Ocho Show at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Jeanette Lee will join them on the show after competing in an event from the Professional Cuesports League.

Several new events, in addition to those mentioned above, will air during this year’s edition of The Ocho. Some include the 2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship, the Microsoft Excel World Championship, Arm Wrestling Reborn, the Masskrugstemmen Stein Holding Competition, 2023 Corgi Races, and of course, the World Dog Surfing Championship Best Waves.

Each year, ESPN8: The Ocho is a nice break from the very serious broadcasts of billion-dollar sports leagues that make up much of ESPN’s schedule. It helps shine a light on some lesser-known and acknowledged events, which isn’t a bad thing. I’m glad ESPN has been so committed to The Ocho year in and year out, and I’d imagine they continue in the future.

