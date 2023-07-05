As reported earlier this year, SlamBall is coming back (for its latest in a long line of reboots), and ESPN announced broadcast plans for the games on Wednesday.

Per a release, ESPN will air SlamBall’s opening night on Friday, July 21st at 7 PM ET. Most of the rest of the schedule, mostly taking place from Thursday through Sunday in July and August, will stream exclusively on ESPN+. However, some Thursday events will air on ESPN’s linear networks, including on July 27 (ESPN), August 3 (ESPN2), August 10 (ESPN2), and the August 17 championship game (ESPN2).

SlamBall’s return was reported earlier this year, and a docuseries about this season is also in the works. Last month, ESPN announced a two-year broadcasting commitment to the latest iteration of SlamBall.

Like its commitment to the XFL, the success of SlamBall on ESPN won’t be measured at the end of its first season. Instead, by committing to two years, ESPN is banking on growth and improvement in season two, and the company will likely re-evaluate its relationship after that. SlamBall seems like a product designed to shine on a streaming platform like ESPN+, and it will have every opportunity to do that this summer.

SlamBall gives ESPN another basketball event to bolster its summer lineup of content. The network is airing a bunch of NBA Summer League action over the next couple of weeks, and will also air the FIBA World Cup in August and September. Sandwiched in between are SlamBall and the latest edition of The Basketball Tournament from mid-July through early August. Once we get into August, the thirst for college football will be strong, and fans will be satiated with a handful of Week 0 games before the schedule begins in full heading into Labor Day weekend.

