NBA Today host Malika Andrews inteviews Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) on media day before the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Malika Andrews has become the focus of a lot of NBA fans’ ire over the perception that she goes out of her way to criticize Black coaches and players. As for how warranted those criticisms are, and how much of it has to do with the fact that she’s a woman speaking her mind, that’s certainly a discussion worth having.

In the meantime, the host of NBA Today is now catching flak for what she’s not saying. Chiefly, the fact that she has only briefly addressed the allegations surrounding Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey.

The 21-year-old Giddey has been accused of having an improper relationship with an underage girl following the posting of photos and videos of the two on social media. The NBA started its investigation on Nov. 24 but Giddey and the Thunder have refused to comment on the situation. Oklahoma City fans have, oddly, cheered for Giddey following the revelation of the allegations.

You could make a strong case that the sports media world in general has been under-covering this story. However, many NBA fans have zeroed in on Andrews, comparing it to the times when she has offered up strong commentary about other basketball players and coaches.

That includes former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who lashed out at Andrews on X, accusing her of staying quiet about Giddey because he is white while the others she has lambasted, including Brandon Miller and Ime Udoka, are Black.

.@malika_andrews you went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn’t even do Why haven’t you said nothing about Josh Giddey I advise you not to make this a black or white thing Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 27, 2023

“[Malika Andrews] you went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn’t even do,” wrote Bryant. “Why haven’t you said nothing about Josh Giddey? I advise you not to make this a black or white thing. Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went to a private school don’t make you better. You appeal and I know your kind. You just a puppet. I dont know how a former or current nba player could sit there across from you and look at you with some kind of respect.”

Bryant’s comments were echoed by other NBA fans, who claim Andrews is purposefully ignoring the story and choosing not to mention it on ESPN.

Andrews has been outspoken about issues outside of basketball on ESPN, such as when she delivered an impassioned speech after the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade. So any thought that she only focuses her words on a very specific topic isn’t really true and is likely a case of selective hearing.

Is the criticism about a lack of discussion around the allegations warranted? ESPN and other sports media outlets could all be doing a better job highlighting the disturbing story, especially as Giddey plays and receives extra adulation from Oklahoma City fans. Is that entirely Malika Andrews’ fault? Certainly not. But in her position, where she chooses to offer up strong opinions, there is invariably going to be backlash and criticism related to who she talks about and who she doesn’t, fair or not. Would she be getting so much heated criticism if she were, say, Stephen A. Smith? We probably know the answer to that.

[Dez Bryant]