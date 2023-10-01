Dan Orlovsky in skin-colored pants on a NFL on ESPN game broadcast. (Noah Pires on Twitter.)

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has generated a lot of discussion for his unusual habits, from diet to showering to towel-changing. And his latest odd choice is in the skin-colored pants he wore to call the regular ESPN+ feed of the Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars game in London (not the Toy Story Sunday Funday alternate feed). Those had many wondering if he was actually wearing pants at all:

thought dan orlovsky had the legs out in london pic.twitter.com/daefZQer3M — Noah Pires (@NoahPires_) October 1, 2023

Dan Orlovsky has refused to put on pants in protest of the Toy Story broadcast. Wild scenes in London.

Source: Felipe Collin’s Sports pic.twitter.com/0fSOFEil71 — Felipe Collins (@fortnitekingg14) October 1, 2023

Someone needs to get Dan Orlovsky different-colored pants ? pic.twitter.com/dcrbb0XyZR — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) October 1, 2023

I swear I thought Dan Orlovsky wasn’t wearing pants for a second and my heart almost skipped a beat pic.twitter.com/uNpWt96Zjr — AC (@a_coleman25) October 1, 2023

Watchung this Jags Falcons game and… dan orlovsky, sir where are your pants?? pic.twitter.com/cg3Sdp4fYW — A snapping turla (@christinebrownA) October 1, 2023

Looked at the TV and thought Dan Orlovsky decided to go pantsless. pic.twitter.com/xm6ojNXoLo — Matt Reigle (@Matt_Reigle) October 1, 2023

I see London, I see France, I had to double check if Dan Orlovsky was wearing pants. pic.twitter.com/xk3xD8vyhH — Jake Elman (@JakeElman97) October 1, 2023

I can't be the only one who thought Orlovsky was pantsless – repeat pantsless – in the booth. pic.twitter.com/u627lyFOvq — John Byrne (@Byronchenko) October 1, 2023

However, Orlovsky’s ESPN colleague Laura Rutledge confirmed that he is in fact wearing pants:

I see London, I see France… I can confirm @danorlovsky7 is wearing pants. https://t.co/6VHHrXBsfS — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) October 1, 2023

Yes, ESPN probably isn’t putting pantsless announcers on TV any time soon. (At least, not without a desk in the way.) But if anyone was going to be pantsless, Orlovsky would probably be a good bet, considering his takes on showers, towels, food and more. And it’s certainly funny that he chose pants so close to his skin color.

This wasn’t the only thing notable with Orlovsky Sunday. While he’s working on the main broadcast feed, an animated version of him also popped up for a segment on the Toy Story feed:

THANK YEW @danorlovsky7… sorry baht it Rex pic.twitter.com/esa9LWliFG — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) October 1, 2023

Orlovsky takes out Rex (the dinosaur) during #ToyStoryFundayFootball. No truth to the rumor that he stepped out the back of Andy’s Room. pic.twitter.com/hzU7PtE3bP — Ray Necci (@raymanjr) October 1, 2023

VR DAN ORLOVSKY. NIGHTMARE NIGHTMARE NIGHTMARE pic.twitter.com/xhv65cMYV7 — Jack (Penix Enjoyer) (@actionjack69) October 1, 2023

It’s a good thing for the world that Orlovsky was actually wearing pants here. On both the actual feed and the Toy Story feed. Otherwise, that could have been an international incident.

