Chris Mortensen, whose NFL reporting was a mainstay of ESPN for over thirty years, has passed away at the age of 72.

ESPN announced Mortensen’s passing on Sunday.

ESPN is very sorry to have to share this devastating news. Award-winning journalist Chris Mortensen passed away this morning at the age of 72. pic.twitter.com/m0Sh742PuO — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 3, 2024

“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate. He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades,” said ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro in a statement. “He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”

The award-winning journalist started with ESPN in 1991 and made regular appearances across their networks and programs, including Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday NFL Countdown, SportsCenter, Outside The Lines, and NFL GameDay. He also served as an analyst for ESPN’s coverage of the NFL draft.

In 2016, Mortensen announced that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and took a leave of absence from ESPN (though still made sure to break some news while out). He officially retired from ESPN in September 2023 to focus the majority of his time on his “health, family, and faith.” He received tons of tributes at the time from his peers and others inspired by his work.

Before coming to ESPN, Mort covered the NFL for The National and covered local sports for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

As news of Mortensen’s passing spread, media members at ESPN and beyond began to share their tributes and remembrances on him.

An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered. https://t.co/7b7Im0vIFs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2024

A giant in our business, and a terrific person. Will miss you, Mort. https://t.co/U2uxU3m0o6 — Peter King (@peter_king) March 3, 2024

Crushing. Mort was a delight to be around and nice to everyone. https://t.co/6GO1ErOTpz — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 3, 2024

Heartbroken. Mort was a great man and a good friend who loved Jesus, treasured his family and made us all smile every Sunday. He was an absolute legend, had the best sense of humor and made everyone feel like they mattered. Love you forever, Mort. ? https://t.co/LVJSNb4koV — Samantha Steele Ponder (@samponder) March 3, 2024

One of the kindest and funniest people I've encountered in our industry. Chris was incredibly supportive of me long before we were colleagues on TV; he had a rare combination of wit and warmth, and made everyone around him better at their jobs. I feel lucky to have known him. https://t.co/tuihZsVRXf — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 3, 2024

To watch Chris Mortensen and John Clayton cover the NFL was not only a joy, but a master class. https://t.co/5ile21Th7F — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 3, 2024

An absolute legend. One of the finest people you will ever meet. Mort was everything you could want in a friend: loyal, caring, generous, thoughtful. A devastating loss ??? https://t.co/BJcYFA6SNA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 3, 2024

An absolute giant of a man and journalist. One of the great thrills coming to ESPN was getting to know and learn from Mort. Condolences to his family and friends and Godspeed to a legend. https://t.co/XAZ2qnt4F5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 3, 2024

A devastating loss for our business and for his friends and family. RIP Mort, a real one in every sense of the term. https://t.co/fF2dQSL37U — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 3, 2024

One of the nicest men in sports. Prayers for the whole Mortensen family. ? https://t.co/rZ9vmxXmEq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2024

