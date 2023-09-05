chris mortensen
ESPNNFLBy Awful Announcing Staff on

When you think about ESPN and its association with the NFL over the decades, one of the first names that comes to mind is Chris Mortensen. Mort has been with ESPN since 1991 and been an integral part of Bristol’s NFL coverage for three decades whether it be appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown, SportsCenter, the NFL Draft, and much more.

On Tuesday, Mortensen announced a decision to “step away from ESPN” on his personal Twitter page. The longtime NFL insider said the decision was made after covering the NFL Draft in April. Mortensen says he’ll still be talking about football in some form and it’s not a “classic” retirement but that he is going to focus the majority of his time on his “health, family, and faith.”

For the last several years, Mortensen has been battling through throat cancer. This included incredibly breaking the news of Peyton Manning’s retirement from the Broncos while undergoing treatment. In the last few years, Mortensen continued to make appearances on ESPN and cover the league alongside Adam Schefter and the network’s other contributors.

Immediately after Mortensen’s announcement on Twitter, scores of his sports media colleagues inside and outside ESPN paid tribute to him as a person and a reporter.

Chris Mortensen has had a phenomenal career spanning several decades and has been an inspiration to many after working through his battle with cancer. Here’s wishing him all the best in this next phase of life.