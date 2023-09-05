When you think about ESPN and its association with the NFL over the decades, one of the first names that comes to mind is Chris Mortensen. Mort has been with ESPN since 1991 and been an integral part of Bristol’s NFL coverage for three decades whether it be appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown, SportsCenter, the NFL Draft, and much more.

On Tuesday, Mortensen announced a decision to “step away from ESPN” on his personal Twitter page. The longtime NFL insider said the decision was made after covering the NFL Draft in April. Mortensen says he’ll still be talking about football in some form and it’s not a “classic” retirement but that he is going to focus the majority of his time on his “health, family, and faith.”

Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith.

The gratitude and humility is overwhelming.

It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball.… — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 5, 2023

For the last several years, Mortensen has been battling through throat cancer. This included incredibly breaking the news of Peyton Manning’s retirement from the Broncos while undergoing treatment. In the last few years, Mortensen continued to make appearances on ESPN and cover the league alongside Adam Schefter and the network’s other contributors.

Immediately after Mortensen’s announcement on Twitter, scores of his sports media colleagues inside and outside ESPN paid tribute to him as a person and a reporter.

Best of the best. What an honor it’s been to spend time with Mort and learn from him. A true titan in this industry and an inspiration in every aspect of his remarkable life and career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 5, 2023

Love you Mort! ? — Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) September 5, 2023

Congratulations on an incredible career! — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 5, 2023

a legendary run for one of the kindest guys in the industry. an absolute king and the standard for which we all strive. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 5, 2023

So knowledgeable and admired, yet so humble and selfless. Warmest wishes.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 5, 2023

Thank you for your service to the game Mort. pic.twitter.com/f7HdhlNMJo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2023

Congrats on a great run, Mort. Best wishes for you and your family in the next chapter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2023

Chris Mortensen has had a phenomenal career spanning several decades and has been an inspiration to many after working through his battle with cancer. Here’s wishing him all the best in this next phase of life.