Chris Mortensen of ESPN at Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field in Seattle, Wash. on November 27, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary)
ESPN

Longtime ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen announced his retirement on Tuesday after 33 seasons covering the league for the worldwide leader.

“It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball. It’s just time,” Mortensen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

Tributes immediately poured in for Mortensen, one of the more well-respected and longest-tenured insiders in any sport.

Even outside the NFL world, Mortensen’s past and current colleagues praised him and his work.

Many call Mortensen the original NFL insider, as he came up by way of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering the Falcons before appearing on SportsCenter and NFL pregame for ESPN rounding up the latest reports and rumors around the league. He continued to be at the forefront of NFL reporting even as the internet, blogs and aggregation, and social media changed the nature of what the insider job was.

Up until his retirement this year, Mortensen continued to break key NFL news, including coverage of Kyler Murray’s contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals, which included a unique clause around hours spent studying per week.

While others such as Adam Schefter, Field Yates and many others have stepped up as NFL insiders for ESPN next to Mortensen over the past decade-plus, Mortensen departs ESPN as a pioneer and still one of its most consistent and insightful reporters covering the biggest sport on the network.

We will wait and see what Mortensen does next after he hinted that he will “still be here talking ball,” but NFL reporting will feel a little different without one of its originators front and center this season.

