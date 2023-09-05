Chris Mortensen of ESPN at Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field in Seattle, Wash. on November 27, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Longtime ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen announced his retirement on Tuesday after 33 seasons covering the league for the worldwide leader.

“It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball. It’s just time,” Mortensen posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith.

The gratitude and humility is overwhelming.

It’s not a classic retirement. I’ll still be here talking ball.… — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 5, 2023

Tributes immediately poured in for Mortensen, one of the more well-respected and longest-tenured insiders in any sport.

There has been no greater honor than to work with, and learn from, a man on ESPN’s Mount Rushmore. He has been an exemplary husband, father, friend and co-worker. He paved the way in this industry. He is a legend. Thank you for all you did for ESPN and so many, Mort. Love you. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2023

Congratulations to one of the best to ever do it. A remarkable reporter and an even better friend to so many along the way. An insider with great information who always made covering football fun.

Go enjoy all the joys in life Chris, you deserve it all. https://t.co/sSDsYp4vQo — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 5, 2023

Legend. What an incredible ride. Amazing reporter, better person. Much love and respect to @mortreport and his family. https://t.co/SwXdWfwCt1 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 5, 2023

Thank you for your service to the game Mort. pic.twitter.com/f7HdhlNMJo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2023

One of the giants. A kick-ass but humble reporter. Always had time to help lift up and support his colleagues, including me. All the best to you, Mort, and the family, always. https://t.co/Ss2jpxfpSY — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) September 5, 2023

Even outside the NFL world, Mortensen’s past and current colleagues praised him and his work.

Best of the best. What an honor it’s been to spend time with Mort and learn from him. A true titan in this industry and an inspiration in every aspect of his remarkable life and career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 5, 2023

Mort has been one of the real ornaments on the craft of reporting. I first met him in 1989, when they brought the whole staff of The National to NYC for our launch party, and we discovered that we both had sons who had been born within minutes of each other. Godspeed, pal. https://t.co/XFcpYDwU5K — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 5, 2023

Many call Mortensen the original NFL insider, as he came up by way of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering the Falcons before appearing on SportsCenter and NFL pregame for ESPN rounding up the latest reports and rumors around the league. He continued to be at the forefront of NFL reporting even as the internet, blogs and aggregation, and social media changed the nature of what the insider job was.

Up until his retirement this year, Mortensen continued to break key NFL news, including coverage of Kyler Murray’s contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals, which included a unique clause around hours spent studying per week.

While others such as Adam Schefter, Field Yates and many others have stepped up as NFL insiders for ESPN next to Mortensen over the past decade-plus, Mortensen departs ESPN as a pioneer and still one of its most consistent and insightful reporters covering the biggest sport on the network.

We will wait and see what Mortensen does next after he hinted that he will “still be here talking ball,” but NFL reporting will feel a little different without one of its originators front and center this season.