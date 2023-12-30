Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks at a press scrum around quarterback Arch Manning during Texas Media Day at the Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1, 2024.

Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback Arch Manning has thrown only five passes all year.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has put up huge numbers this season and will arguably be the key factor for Texas in the College Football Playoff.

If you have to ask which quarterback got swarmed by reporters during the Sugar Bowl’s media session Saturday while the other quietly watched, you haven’t been following the Arch Manning story this year.

Manning met with reporters for the first time since he joined the Longhorns, and at one point, there were almost two dozen reporters surrounding him as Ewers watched.

One surreal photo, taken by Aaron E. Martinez of the Austin American-Statesman, dramatically highlighted the moment.

2024 Sugar Bowl: Arch Manning says he “hasn’t looked into transferring at all” https://t.co/JfBjKY4Q5U pic.twitter.com/8BPYdMCtCk — LoneStarLive.com (@TXLoneStarLive) December 30, 2023

Manning even apologized for taking the spotlight.

“My grandfather always likes to say in interviews less is best,” Manning said (via 247 Sports).

“He can have it all,” Ewers joked.

The media interest in Manning is understandable. The latest branch in the famous Manning family QB tree that started with grandfather Archie and flourished with uncles Peyton and Eli, Arch Manning was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023.

Saturday, he finally met with reporters. It’s not his fault the media swarmed him.

To be fair, Ewers had already spent time with reporters, so the photo doesn’t tell the whole story.

Not surprisingly, the college football world loved the image.

Great photo via AP this morning from Sugar Bowl Media Day. That's Quinn Ewers, with no reporters talking to him towards the end of Texas' media session, looking back at the scrum surrounding Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/gVWPgMXJzU — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) December 30, 2023

Quinn Ewers looking at reporters interviewing Arch Manning near the end of the media session. How long before this becomes a meme? pic.twitter.com/DeD6R40xeP — CFFguys (@CFFguys) December 30, 2023

Arch Manning has a circle of media around him. Oh yeah, and then there is QB1 Quinn Ewers. pic.twitter.com/ZHUD4nh56T — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) December 30, 2023

