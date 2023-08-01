Nicole Auerbach (via YouTube/BigTenNetwork)

NBC’s Big Ten coverage will reportedly be adding Nicole Auerbach as a college football insider this year.

Per the New York Post on Tuesday, Auerbach will be adding NBC to her portfolio of work, which includes writing at The Athletic, hosting at SiriusXM, and working as a studio analyst for Big Ten Network.

With NBC, Auerbach will appear on B1G College Countdown and on NBC’s other platforms.

NBC’s Big Ten coverage includes the trio of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen calling games. In the studio, Maria Taylor hosts B1G College Countdown alongside analysts Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry, and Michael Robinson and co-host Ahmed Fareed. The show will be on-site each week at NBC’s primetime game of the week, beginning with West Virginia-Penn State on September 2. This includes a pair of Notre Dame games — September 23 vs. Ohio State and October 14 vs. USC.

Last week, BTN announced its coverage plans for the 2023 college football season. Auerbach was mentioned in the listing of analysts appearing in studio coverage across the season, though not on the network’s B1G Tailgate Saturday landmark show.

In 2021, Auerbach was honored by the National Sports Media Association as its national sportswriter of the year for 2020.

[New York Post, image via YouTube/Big Ten Network]