On Monday, Fox Sports unveiled its lineup of college football broadcasters for the 2023 season.

There are a few changes from last season.

The biggest changes come to Big Noon Kickoff. As previously announced, Mark Ingram II joins the show to replace Reggie Bush and Chris Fallica joins as the “sports wagering expert.” Rob Stone returns as host, along with analyst Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, and Brady Quinn, reporter Tom Rinaldi, and insider Bruce Feldman. Clay Travis also returns as a correspondent, “interviewing celebrities and special guests on the road at major events this fall.”

The trio of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft returns as Fox’s top broadcast team. They’ll call a pair of Week 1 games: Nebraska vs Minnesota on August 31 and Colorado vs TCU on September 2.

Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams are also back. They’ll call Rice vs Texas on September 2.

The long-running duo of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman will call a Week 0 game (Ohio vs San Diego State on August 26) and a Week 1 game (Central Michigan vs Michigan State).

With Noah Eagle heading to NBC Sports, Mark Helfrich will work with Jeff Levering in Week 1, calling Utah State vs Iowa on September 2.

Eric Collins and Devin Gardner will work together again and will be on the call for two Week 1 games. The pair will have Kent State vs UCF on August 31 and Buffalo vs Wisconsin on September 2.

Alex Faust works with Petros Papadakis again, calling Sam Houston vs BYU on September 2.

Finally, Chris Myers and Robert Smith, one of Fox’s NFL teams, will call UTSA vs Houston on September 2. Fox has yet to officially announce its NFL broadcaster lineup for the 2023 season.

In the studio throughout the day, Mike Hill hosts coverage alongside analysts Emmanuel Acho and Chris Petersen.

[Fox Sports, image via Fox Sports]