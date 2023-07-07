November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will have a new face on set this fall.

Per a Thursday release from Fox Sports, Mark Ingram II is joining Fox’s college football pregame show, replacing Reggie Bush. Ingram will work with returning host Rob Stone and analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Urban Meyer.

Fox’s Brad Zager discussed Ingram’s “passion for the game,” while Ingram said he was looking forward to “the energy and excitement every Saturday.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Heisman Trophy-winner and BCS National Champion Mark Ingram to the FOX Sports family,” said FOX Sports President of Production and Operations, Executive Producer Brad Zager. “Mark’s infectious personality, outstanding playing credentials and above all passion for the game is what makes him such an invaluable asset to our team. With him on board, BIG NOON KICKOFF will continue to provide viewers with unparalleled analysis and commentary each and every Saturday.” […] “I’m thrilled to join FOX Sports and BIG NOON KICKOFF”, said Ingram II. “I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football – I’m ready for the Fall!”

The possibility of Ingram replacing Bush was reported in June by the New York Post. Bush reportedly was in a contract dispute with Fox.

This is the second time Ingram is replacing Bush. Ingram was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2011 and took Bush’s place in the team’s running back rotation after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Fox’s pregame show wont be the only one looking different on Saturdays this fall. ESPN’s recent round of layoffs claimed a pair of fixtures on College GameDay, David Pollack, and Gene Wojciechowski. Jordan Cornette, who hosted ACC Network’s pregame show, ACC Huddle, was also let go.