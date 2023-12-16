Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 College Football Playoff doesn’t begin until January 1. So until then, we’re left to deal with the remnants of the committee’s choices. One consequence of those choices was, for some particular reason, the state of Florida penning a letter to the College Football Playoff committee.

The government attempted to intervene on behalf of Florida State University. The Seminoles went a perfect 13-0 during the season. Despite this, however, controversially, the committee left the Seminoles out in favor of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, and Washington.

Disagreeing with that choice is certainly one thing; you wouldn’t find yourself alone on that island. Several have made their thoughts clear that it was wrong to leave FSU out. However, it’s entirely different to go through the performative act of “bullying” your way into getting your way. The committee, though, had a response for Florida.

Florida senator Rick Scott noted on X, the popular website formerly known as Twitter, that the CFP responded to the letter he penned. Scott bemoaned the response, claiming it still had “NO TRANSPARENCY,” in all caps for full effect.

?BREAKING: The @CFBPlayoff just responded to my letter with more excuses & still NO TRANSPARENCY.@FSUFootball was #4 before beating #14 Louisville without Jordan Travis…but then after that win, the CFP thinks #FSU is a weaker team? It makes no sense. ANSWER OUR QUESTIONS! pic.twitter.com/nCGPSiJ7qE — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 15, 2023

“Knowing how busy you are, thank you very much for taking the time to write about college football,” executive director Bill Hancock wrote in the second paragraph. That sassy statement set the tone for the response, denying the Hail Mary attempt to get FSU into the playoff.

Understandably, the state of Florida isn’t taking the decision too well. But there are limits to these things, and obviously, the government isn’t going to adjust anything. It won’t for Georgia either, as the Bulldogs’ attempt to legislate their way into the committee will ultimately be denied.

FSU and Georgia appear to be more alike than we may think.

