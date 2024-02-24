Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; ESPN reporter Chris Fowler on the field prior to the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Fowler has kept a secret for two years that he finally shared this week.

The veteran broadcaster was announced Thursday as one of the voices for the much-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25. Fowler’s ESPN broadcast partner, Kirk Herbstreit, will also be part of the game, along with several other ESPN personalities in other voice roles.

Fowler shared an X/Twitter video Friday with some surprising — and hilarious — details about his involvement in the game.

“Finally, I can tell you about what’s been going on behind closed doors … for about two years,” Fowler said, showing off his home recording studio. “Voiceover sessions for EA Sports CFB 25.”

“It has been fun; it’s been taxing sometimes, monotonous at other times, because everything you could possibly see in a football game. Even the mundane plays, I’ve said it at that microphone many different ways.”

Fowler has seen it all in his long broadcasting career, but he knows there are some things he hasn’t seen that fans will try at home in the new game.

And he has to make a call for every one of those bizarre scenarios.

“Bunch of stuff you’d never see in a real game I’ve described,” Fowler said. “You want to punt on second down or try a 71-yard field goal, that’s in the game too, along with the appropriate analysis of those decisions.

“Your quarterback throws five picks in the first quarter, or five touchdowns; we’ve got you covered there, too, in detail.”

Chris Fowler explains that he has recorded play by play calls for those of you planning on attempting 71 yard field goals or punting on second down in the upcoming EA College Football 25 game.pic.twitter.com/fK1CMlv0vx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 23, 2024

College football fans and gamers are stoked about the game’s return. EA Sports had not released a college football game since 2013 because of licensing issues, but that’s been resolved. CFB 25 is set for release this summer. EA Sports, widely expected to air a commercial for the new game during the CFP National Championship, finally released a trailer on Feb. 15.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

Fowler’s enthusiasm for his role in CFB 25 came through in his video. He thinks fans will be as thrilled as he is by the game.

“People have asked, ‘When my team scores a touchdown, will there be appropriate excitement like a real game?’ Hell, yes! EA insists on realism,” Fowler said. “I’ve sat here an hour and said, ‘Touchdown, Alabama!’ All the way down to ‘Touchdown, Wyoming!’ Along with the team nicknames. It’s like a month of touchdowns in an hour.”

“What I’ve seen of the game will blow people away. … I’m really excited for you to see it.”

[Chris Fowler on X]