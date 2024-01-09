Photo Credit: EA Sports

Halfway through the CFP National Championship, many fans started getting restless about the big game.

No, we’re not talking about the Michigan vs. Washington showdown for the national title. These fans were worried that EA Sports had not yet run an ad for its NCAA Football ’24 game.

EA Sports had been expected to announce information on the game’s upcoming release during ESPN’s broadcast of the game. Whether EA planned to run a trailer, announce a release date, or give other information, it didn’t matter — fans were excited.

Who can blame them? The company had not released an NCAA Football game since 2013 because of issues using players’ names, images and likenesses in the game. The NCAA’s new NIL rules allow players compensation for that now, and EA Sports announced in February 2021 the game would return.

That was almost three years ago, and gamers who’ve grown antsy with anticipation were in agony Monday night, as they waited … and waited … and waited some more for an EA Sports spot to run.

There was plenty of buzz about the situation throughout the game; at one point, “EA Sports” became the top sports trend on X/Twitter.

? GIVEAWAY! ? Accurately pick the score of tonight’s #NationalChampionship between #Washington and #Michigan and I’ll send you a FREE copy of the new @EASPORTS NCAA Football '24 game! Must follow, like and repost to be eligible. Good luck! Oh, and I’m giving away FIVE… pic.twitter.com/dLo9rTnNBg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 9, 2024

The fans’ frustration eventually turned to anger as the game ended, the post-game show came and went, and the much-awaited commercial never aired.

EA Sports fans were an angry bunch on X/Twitter.

Did anyone from the NCAA or EA Sports officially say there was gonna be a commercial for the new NCAA game or is this just another example of the internet running with something that some random person stated as fact ? — Chris (@Liquid_Swordz) January 9, 2024

No way the EA marketing team fumbles the bag this badly, right? It’s the #NationalChampionship… Your core audience is glued to the TV.. SHOW US THE NEW NCAA FOOTBALL GAME — Sports Betting Pelican (@pelicanpicks) January 9, 2024

Not sure what’s more disappointing. This championship game or not getting an EA Sports CFB game trailer. — Jay Smith (@Jayray_smith) January 9, 2024

Did EA Sports really troll the entire college football world? Epic ? — Shoff (@Voluntoldyaso) January 9, 2024

Im only watching for what was supposed to be the NCAA 2024 EA trailer…..and it doesnt appear to be happening — Robert Martin (@RobSMartin9) January 9, 2024

I didn’t see any EA Sports College Football update, night ruined. — McFadden (@McFaddenPC) January 9, 2024

The national champion game ratings as soon as the NCAA 24 trailer drops pic.twitter.com/6c705YN5iO — Hank (@DeionHD) January 9, 2024

[Photo Credit: EA Sports]