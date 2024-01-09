EA Sports NCAA Football '24 Photo Credit: EA Sports Photo Credit: EA Sports
Halfway through the CFP National Championship, many fans started getting restless about the big game.

No, we’re not talking about the Michigan vs. Washington showdown for the national title. These fans were worried that EA Sports had not yet run an ad for its NCAA Football ’24 game.

EA Sports had been expected to announce information on the game’s upcoming release during ESPN’s broadcast of the game. Whether EA planned to run a trailer, announce a release date, or give other information, it didn’t matter — fans were excited.

Who can blame them? The company had not released an NCAA Football game since 2013 because of issues using players’ names, images and likenesses in the game. The NCAA’s new NIL rules allow players compensation for that now, and EA Sports announced in February 2021 the game would return.

That was almost three years ago, and gamers who’ve grown antsy with anticipation were in agony Monday night, as they waited … and waited … and waited some more for an EA Sports spot to run.

There was plenty of buzz about the situation throughout the game; at one point, “EA Sports” became the top sports trend on X/Twitter.

The fans’ frustration eventually turned to anger as the game ended, the post-game show came and went, and the much-awaited commercial never aired.

EA Sports fans were an angry bunch on X/Twitter.

