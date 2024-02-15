Credit: EA Sports

It’s been more than a decade since EA Sports last released a college football video game.

But while the video game manufacturer announced in 2021 that its popular college football franchise would be returning, details to this point have remained few and far between.

The most recent on-record update came in Nov. 22, when EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt told ESPN that the first installment of the series since 2013’s NCAA Football 14 would be releasing in the summer of 2024. But with 2024 having arrived with a lack of updates — or a trailer during the national championship game — many fans have feared that the series had once again been delayed.

Those fears, however, were alleviated on Thursday, as EA Sports updated the franchise’s X account to reveal the name of the series’ next edition: College Football 25. Additionally, the social media account confirmed that the highly anticipated video game will be released this summer, with a “full reveal in May,” and posted a teaser trailer highlighting the company’s journey to bringing college football back to the video game world.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

The return of EA Sports’ college football franchise comes more than 10 years after the company first canceled the series following Ed O’Bannon’s lawsuit against the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company, which alleged that EA Sports used his likeness without his permission. The NCAA Football video games previously featured unnamed players — who users were able to edit — who were clearly intended to represent real-life counterparts.

But while the NCAA Football franchise remained dead despite its popularity, it was revived by the introduction of name, image and likeness (NIL) regulations. As a result, not only will real-life players be featured in the game, but they will also be compensated for for their participation via licensing agreements, marking a major departure from the days of playing “QB #16.”

To this point, details regarding the next iteration of the game remain sparse. But the excitement surrounding Thursday’s announcement regarding when the first true details will come should tell you everything you need to know about just how highly anticipated this game truly is.

[EASportsCollege on X]