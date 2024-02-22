The long prayed for return of a college football video game is finally coming to fruition later this year as EA Sports College Football 25 marks the return of the series for the first time in over a decade. Pieces of information about the new game are slowly starting to become public, including the landmark announcement of the NIL offer from EA to college football players to be featured.

On Thursday, we learned one more important fact about the game as the announce team revealed themselves. The top ESPN duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that they have an agreement to be featured as the commentary team for College Football 25.

I'm in the Game! Today, I can finally make it official. I am honored to be one of the voices in #CFB25 ! Wait until you see this game! #EAPartner https://t.co/mdLRo77QZR — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) February 22, 2024

I'm so excited to FINALLY announce that I'm part of @EASPORTSCollege. I'm proud to be a partner and one of the voices of the game once again – my 14th year in that role. #CFB25 #EAPartner https://t.co/zVKXxwtKw5 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 22, 2024

Also announcing their presence in the College Football 25 video game are two more ESPN personalities and one that formerly called the network home. Kevin Connors, Jesse Palmer, and David Pollack sent out similar sponsored tweets saying that they will be in the new game, presumably as the studio team.

So honored to be part of this incredible team — and a voice in a game I literally grew up playing! @EASPORTSCollege #CFB25 #EAPartner pic.twitter.com/hvgKm1NqXy — Kevin Connors ? (@kevconnorsespn) February 22, 2024

I’m in the game! Excited to be one of the voices in #CFB25 and to see all the players have the opportunity to be in the game! Congrats @EASPORTSCollege! Bringing back some amazing memories. #CFB25 #EAPartner https://t.co/tk1YN8pFPm — Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerTV) February 22, 2024

The previous iteration in the series, NCAA College Football 14, featured Brad Nessler and Herbstreit as the game announcers with Rece Davis and David Pollack in the studio.

Getting Fowler and Herbstreit together is a great thing for the new game as it will immediately provide credibility and familiarity to the offering with the top broadcast team in the sport providing commentary. Here’s assuming that Herbstreit will record some new lines and they don’t just recycle what they used a decade ago. We do not yet know if any new additions include Herbie trying to poach your top ranked recruit for another school, feuding with your fanbase after cruelly being left out of the College Football Playoff, or flooding your social media timeline with pictures of his dog.

Connors and Palmer have been college football staples at ESPN for a long time, but it is a surprise to see Pollack return to the series given he’s been out of a college football media role for the last year. He has last been seen serving as a right-wing social media influencer. Hopefully in the game he sticks to football.