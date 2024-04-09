While there were scores of people celebrating the UConn Huskies going back-to-back by winning another national championship on Monday night in their victory over Purdue, not many of them get to host one of the top sports shows on national television. But Molly Qerim does.

Qerim, a 2006 University of Connecticut graduate, hasn’t been shy about supporting her Huskies throughout their tournament run and display of dominance over the past two seasons. And that was certainly the case on Tuesday morning as she opened First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

Qerim was decked out in full UConn attire to celebrate yet another national championship. Between the men’s and women’s programs, it’s the 17th title for the UConn Huskies, all since 1995. So Qerim is totally within her rights to call Storrs, Connecticut the basketball capital of the world.

UConn alum Molly Qerim is in her bag today. “The only thing I bet on is myself and UConn. Today is my day, America. Back to back… holler at your girl!” pic.twitter.com/biG0QHGTMv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 9, 2024

Qerim didn’t just win bragging rights though. She also won a designer purse thanks to a bet she made with Sharpe during a February First Take show where she took UConn over the entire tournament field in a friendly wager with her colleague. Thankfully, that confidence in her Huskies certainly paid off in more ways than one.

A national championship to celebrate and a designer purse? Not bad. It’s not quite Dave Portnoy winning $2 million on a Huskies bet. But it’s still not bad.