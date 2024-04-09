Photo credit: Tucker Carlson

The UConn Huskies won big in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament title game against the Purdue Boilermakers, and apparently so did Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy.

UConn dominated the game just as they had the entire tournament, beating Purdue handily by a score of 75-60 to claim their second consecutive national championship. And Portnoy was surely celebrating more than most as he revealed after the game that he had placed an absolutely massive wager on UConn to win the title before the start of the tournament.

Portnoy shared a screenshot of a betting slip on social media that showed a $600,000 wager on UConn at +360 odds placed on Wednesday, March 20, the day before the start of the NCAA Tournament. The wager ultimately paid out $2.76 million for a total profit of $2.16 million.

The greatest bet of my life. Thank you #uconn Destroyed everybody and everything in their path. They’d win the tournament 100 out of 100 times. The biggest win of my life by a mile. pic.twitter.com/9MfrUNspyN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 9, 2024

“The greatest bet of my life. Thank you #uconn Destroyed everybody and everything in their path. They’d win the tournament 100 out of 100 times. The biggest win of my life by a mile,” Portnoy wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

That $2 million payout is certainly a bit more money than the average person wins in their March Madness bracket pool. And it’s a sign of the times in which we live where a major sports media personality, who has had a long history with multiple sports betting companies, can brag about winning millions of dollars through legal sports betting.

