Noah Eagle is getting another sports media job. The 25-year-old Eagle currently works as NBC’s lead play-by-play voice for their NBC Saturday Night Big Ten football package and also as a substitute play-by-play voice for Brooklyn Nets’ games on YES (where his father Ian is the main voice). He’s also worked for Fox Sports and CBS Sports, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers.

And now, as per Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Eagle is set to take the lead play-by-play role for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service on their Big Ten men’s basketball broadcasts. There, he’ll join previously reported analyst Robbie Hummel, who recently came over from ESPN. Marchand also added that Jordan Cornett will serve as a studio analyst for those games, and Zora Stephenson will be the lead play-by-play voice on the women’s Big Ten games there. Here’s more on that from Marchand’s Monday media column:

Last week, we reported Robbie Hummel will move from ESPN to NBC and Fox for men’s Big Ten basketball. Sources said NBC’s Peacock play-by-player will be Noah Eagle, while another ex-ESPNer, Jordan Cornette, will be a studio analyst for the Big Ten men’s games. Eagle is NBC’s lead play-by-player on the network’s Saturday night Big Ten football package. Cornette was part of ESPN’s big on-air layoffs at the end of June. Meanwhile, on the women’s Big Ten side, Zora Stephenson will be the lead play-by-player on Peacock, according to sources. Stephenson is already part of NBC as its Notre Dame sideline reporter, among other roles. Stephenson has done play-by-play on Milwaukee Bucks games.

As noted above, this adds to many other gigs for Eagle. It’s also notable to see Cornette get another college basketball gig following his June layoff from ESPN, where he’d been since 2018. And it’s interesting to see Stephenson pick up some more NBC work.

Peacock will be carrying up to 47 Big Ten men’s basketball games and up to 30 women’s basketball games this season as part of NBC’s overall deal with the conference, which runs through 2029-30. We’ll see how these broadcasts work out for them.

