Screengrab: TBS

Any game with Ian Eagle at the mic is sure to bring a unique listening experience. This year’s Final Four has been no exception, offering him a treasure trove of moments to weave in his colorful commentary.

Stepping into the legendary role of March Madness’s voice, Eagle hit the ground running and hasn’t missed a beat. While Jim Nantz’s absence is certainly felt, “The Bird” has soared as a worthy successor.

The broadcast team of Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill kicked off the first Final Four matchup on a high note, with Eagle at the helm. They had a prime view of Purdue’s dominant win over NC State, and Zach Edey’s performance provided Eagle with ample material and lots to get excited about.

But Eagle’s best line didn’t come until after the game’s end when he told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson that they’d be ordering her a ladder to talk to the 7-foot-4 Edey in the future.

“Tracy, we just ordered you a ladder.” – Ian Eagle after Tracy Wolfson interviews Purdue star Zach Edey 🏀🎙️🪜😂 #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/zEfGAraJWI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

The second game of the day, pitting 1-seed UConn against 4-seed Alabama, gave us some delightful wrinkles and moments that only Eagle could elevate.

And it only took seven minutes into the first half of the second Final Four game for Raftery to refer to Eagle by his first name rather than “The Bird.”

“That foul that you alluded to, Ian…” – Bill Raftery “First time you’ve called me Ian this tournament. You’ve called me Bird every other time.” – Ian Eagle 🏀🎙️🦅😂 #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/YWgHL0gLke — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

And a few minutes later, you saw a “Big finish for the big fella,” in reference to UConn’s Donovan Clingan.

“CLINGAN! BIG FINISH FOR THE BIG FELLA!” – Ian Eagle “BIG FELLA! BANGIN’ IT HOME! GET THOSE PUPPIES ORGANIZED!” – Bill Raftery 🏀🎙️ #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/5SBtzy8Ahb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

Speaking of big men, Eagle unleashed one of his best lines of the night with a “Full Nelson” mention for Alabama’s Grant Nelson, putting Clingan on a poster in the second half.

“OOOH! WE JUST GOT THE FULL NELSON ON A MAJOR RACK ATTACK!” – Ian Eagle on Grant Nelson’s poster jam🏀🎙️🔨🔥🦅 #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/iaF5rxOkae — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

And then Eagle, with a call-back to his Brooklyn wedgie from earlier in the tournament, called a “Wedgie in the desert.” Calling a wedgie in the Final Four is what dreams are made of and something Eagle has been waiting his entire life to do.

“OH WE’VE GOT A WEDGIE IN THE DESERT!” – Ian Eagle “Is that different than a wedgie in New York?” – Bill Raftery “It’s drier.” – Ian “You waited all week for that.” – Bill “I waited my whole life for that. A Final Four wedgie.” – Ian pic.twitter.com/JrtETBxnED — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2024

Eagle continues to make each and every broadcast more enjoyable, and there’s no doubt he’ll step up to the occasion for Monday’s championship game.

[Awful Announcing on X]