The Jan. 15 shooting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama that killed 23-year-old Jamea Harris was a tragedy that involved several Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball players. Kai Spears, a freshman walk-on, was initially reported by the New York Times to be one of them. Now, the Alabama player is suing the paper to clear his name.

Spears sued the New York Times for defamation Wednesday, saying that the paper’s reporting incorrectly placed him at the scene of the deadly shooting.

In a New York Times story by college sports reporter Billy Witz published in March, Spears was said to be at the scene in Brandon Miller’s car, which was struck by bullets. The story said “a person familiar with the case” identified Spears and was granted anonymity “to discuss sensitive matters in the case.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Alabama, includes a sworn affidavit from a friend who said he was with Spears elsewhere the night in question. It also includes details about where Spears claims he actually was at the time. Per the lawsuit, after the Tide defeated LSU on January 14, Spears and two friends went to Waffle House, then returned to his dorm before going out to the Strip, an entertainment district near campus. While he had a FaceTime call with Bradley about potentially meeting up later, he and his friends instead returned to his dorm room.