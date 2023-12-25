Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce’s wife, according to Tony Romo.

For some reason, NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo seems to like calling Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s wife. Romo first did this in a Dec. 10 game, then did the same thing again on Christmas Day, reacting to a big play by Kelce that led to a reaction shot of Swift, and provoking a response from play-by-play partner Jim Nantz:

"And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend." – Tony Romo on Taylor Swift applauding a Travis Kelce catch.

"You've been down that road with that before." – Jim Nantz. pic.twitter.com/Z8bDelDvgd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

After Nantz’s chuckle and “You’ve been down that road with that before,” Romo then brought the conversation around to Kelce’s 900th career catch, saying “Yes, I’ve caught a lot of passes in my time.” After another pass to Kelce for six yards, Romo said “He’s starting to hulk up! The Hulkster’s coming out! All my Hulkamaniacs out there.”

It’s not really clear if Romo is doing the “wife” bit intentionally or not. And it’s also not clear if he picked up on what Nantz was saying about him doing it before and just deflected with the talk of receptions, or if he missed that and thought this actually was about Kelce’s receptions. At any rate, it made for an odd moment, and for Romo’s second odd reference to Swift (not exactly an unknown NFL figure at this point!) this month.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]