Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

One of the byproducts of Taylor Swift’s finally confirmed relationship with Travis Kelce has been television networks grappling with how to approach her attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games.

On the one hand, she’s one of the most famous people in the world and as the ratings indicate, there are definitely people tuning in to see her. On the other, it is a football game and most people are watching to see the product on the field and not a person watching the product on the field from a suite.

When Swift first showed up at a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in September, Fox went all in, frequently showing and referencing the “Shake it Off” singer. A week later, NBC upped the ante with a Swift-themed intro to its broadcast of the game between the Chiefs and New York Jets, which she also attended (and was frequently shown throughout).

While Swift’s concert tour cut into her ability to attend Chiefs games throughout November, she was able to attend this past weekend’s primetime game in Green Bay — although NBC’s coverage of her presence was much more muted than it was earlier in the fall. But regardless of the controversy surrounding the coverage of her attendance, Swift is making it clear that she’s not seeking the attention.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told Time, as a part of the profile announcing her as the publication’s Person of the Year. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

The pop superstar added: “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p***ing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

How’s that for a lyric?

With Swift’s “The Eras Tour” currently on hiatus until February, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her attend the bulk of Kansas City’s remaining regular-season games, as well as most of the Chief’s playoff run (for those wondering, she’s scheduled to perform in Tokyo the night before the Super Bowl).

In other words, get used to seeing Swift on your NFL broadcasts — dads, Brads and Chads, be damned.

[Time]