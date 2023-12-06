The NFL’s Nickmas game will return in 2023 after all.

On Tuesday, Paramount announced an alternate broadcast of the CBS NFL Christmas Day game would air on Nickelodeon after all. Earlier this year, a Super Bowl alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon was announced, but Paramount was mum on a potential Nickmas game again (despite plenty of enthusiasm before the season about alternate broadcasts).

The Nickelodeon broadcast will be called by Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson, with Dylan Schefter serving as sideline reporter. Raphael of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will also join the booth, while TMNT’s Donatello will explain penalties.

Here’s more about the Christmas Day broadcast between the Raiders and Chiefs.

Live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will feature: a special halftime presentation that includes an exclusive look at Nick’s newest animated series, Rock Paper Scissors; upgraded cannons that fire slime, snowballs, pizzas and presents; live AR festive decorations within the stadium; an updated virtual Nickelodeon blimp flying throughout the stadium; and appearances in the game from animated Santa, Yeti and Snowball characters. The production will continue to showcase one-of-a-kind family-friendly content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.

Paramount also announced plans for the Super Bowl Nickelodeon alternate broadcast. Eagle and Burleson will call the game, with Schefter and Young Dylan reporting. Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star will also call the game, with Larry the Lobster adding live commentary. Sandy Cheeks will be on the sidelines, and Dora the Explorer and Boots will explain penalties.

Nickelodeon has aired alternate broadcasts of several NFL games in recent years. In 2021, Nickelodeon simulcast the NFL Wild Card game between the Saints and Bears. A year later, the 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game got a Nickelodeon simulcast, while last Christmas saw the first ever Nickmas game. Nickelodeon also airs a weekly NFL show, NFL Slimetime, hosted by Burleson.

