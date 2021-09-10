Following a successful trial last January, the NFL is deepening its relationship with the ViacomCBS-owned Nickelodeon.

On Friday, ViacomCBS announced that Nate Burleson would host a weekly NFL show on Nickelodeon, which was hinted at last month when Burleson got a new deal with the company.

The show, dubbed NFL Slimetime, will premiere next Wednesday (September 15th) at 7 PM, and runs weekly through the Super Bowl.

Hosted by CBS Sports’ analyst and former NFL star Nate Burleson and Nick star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan), with teen sports correspondent Dylan Schefter and Lincoln Loud (The Loud House), NFL Slimetime (23 episodes) will be a fun-filled weekly NFL experience for kids and families to enjoy. The series will include: Nick-ified highlights and game footage; youth football spotlights; special guest appearances by Nick stars; interviews with NFL players; and entertaining segments highlighting players and teams on and off the field. Following its premiere in Week 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), NFL Slimetime will air weekly Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), with episodes available to stream on Paramount+ the following day, through Feb. 16, the week of Super Bowl.

CBS announced last week that Nick would also air another NFL Wild Card game this January.

This seems like a logical decision, given the positive feedback to the Nick broadcast of Bears-Saints during the playoffs. Slimetime clearly won’t be for everyone (but then again, every piece of content isn’t targeted at every possible member of the audience), but there’s nothing wrong with the league branching out to the younger part of their market.

[ViacomCBS]