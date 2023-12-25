The CBS Sunday lineup Kevin Harlan tried to read. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

There are plenty of examples of the oddness that can happen when sports announcers are asked to read promos for non-sports programming. The latest comes from NFL on CBS announcer Kevin Harlan promoting the network’s Sunday night lineup at the tail end of their broadcast of the Jacksonville Jaguars-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

That lineup includes game show Lotería Loca, the Jaime Camil-hosted show based on a traditional Latin game of chance. And Harlan knew he was going to have some trouble with that one. He first asked analyst Trent Green how to pronounce it, then gave it a try himself. But he then had Green correct him:

Kevin Harlan's promo read for CBS' post-game programming went off the rails quickly.? (H/T: @JaguarGator9NFL) pic.twitter.com/A1DM68s7kw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Harlan tried “Loteria Loco,” so perhaps he is one of the few people on Earth who has not heard Ricky Martin’s Livin’ Da Vida Loca. Green corrected this to “Loca,” so perhaps he has heard that.

But hey, not every promo read from Harlan can be as memorable as the ones he’s done for Burger King, or other foods. And he’s far from the only announcer whose promotions of network programming haven’t always been perfect.

And maybe this is an excuse to get Harlan on the game show. And we also now know that Green is able to help out with some Lotería Loca pronunciation if needed in the future. We’ll see if this comes up again.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]