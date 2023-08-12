Feb 15, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; TNT television personality Kevin Harlan speaks during a ceremony honoring former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders prior to a game against Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to having fun during a sports broadcast, nobody does it better than Kevin Harlan. It doesn’t matter if it’s providing amazing calls of the action, literally falling out of his chair, narrating idiots on the field at the Super Bowl, or doing ad reads.

Harlan is calling preseason games locally for the Green Bay Packers as we inch towards the 2023 NFL regular season, which is a gift for fans of one of the league’s oldest franchises. Harlan’s ties with the Packers go way back as his father Don was an executive with the franchise from 1971-2008 including a tenure as President and CEO.

Coming out of a first quarter break, Harlan did an ad read for Cousins Subs, making sure to let viewers know just how hungry it was making him.

Kevin Harlan does an ad read for Cousins Subs, proceeds to get hungry ??? pic.twitter.com/wLJXXJ4Vn6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2023

“Tonight’s first quarter is brought to you by Cousins Subs. At Cousins Subs, we have something for everyone like Wisconsin cheese curds, mac and cheese, golden fries, and creamy shakes. Man, I’m starving. All paired with your favorite sub or sub in a bowl. Cousins Subs, we believe in better.”

Unfortunately for those of you nationwide who might have discovered Cousins Subs and are googling where your nearest Cousins Subs location might be, they pretty much only stretch from Green Bay to Chicago along the western side of Lake Michigan. Nevertheless, they probably appreciated the extra enthusiasm from Harlan for local fans. While the cheese curds and shakes sound great, that sub in a bowl concept deserves more scrutiny.