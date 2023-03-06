Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright will be joining Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show, airing on CBS.

Per a release, Wright will be joining host Greg Gumbel and analysts Seth Davis and Clark Kellogg on the hour-long show, which begins at 6 PM ET this Sunday, March 12th. Wright joined CBS as a college basketball analyst following his retirement last year, and is also expected to be a part of the NCAA Tournament coverage across CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Over the years, the Selection Show has come under fire for being too long, revealing teams before the bracket, and, to be frank, not giving viewers what they want. Four years ago, the Selection Show was cut back down to an hour, the bracket has been promptly revealed in the years since, and criticism has dropped off.

Adding another analyst in Wright to the show could theoretically make the initial bracket reveal stretch out a little longer, but I’m hoping those behind the scenes have learned their lessons from previous years and will keep discussion in between regions to a minimum.

I do think bringing Wright in is a solid choice, as he can add some insight into the bracket reveal from a coach’s point of view. Does being underseeded matter? Is there extra pressure being a top seed? Do coaches and teams get caught up in the bracket path after the first round?

Ideally, Wright will be able to provide some interesting thoughts about those topics, and others related to the bracket and the tournament itself.

