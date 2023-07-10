On Monday, HBO released a trailer for the two-part documentary The Golden Boy about Oscar De La Hoya.

Here’s a look.

Part I premieres on Monday, July 24th at 9 PM on HBO, with Part II premiering on Tuesday, July 25h at 9 PM. Both episodes can be streamed on Max July 24th.

The Golden Boy was announced in June by HBO.

HBO also released summaries of both parts of The Golden Boy. The first part will focus mostly on his early career, while the second part chronicles his later career, including the founding of Golden Boy Promotions.

Part I details the rise of the young boxing phenom from East Los Angeles, whose hardscrabble upbringing and story of a promise to his dying mother while preparing for the Olympics make him a media sensation. As a professional, Oscar De La Hoya soon becomes a bona fide superstar, winning multiple world titles and earning recognition as one of the best fighters in the world. Outside the ring, De La Hoya’s charm and crossover appeal cement his place in popular culture. But despite his numerous accolades and immense popularity, the turmoil lurking beneath the surface threatens to implode his carefully crafted public persona. Part II chronicles the growth of Oscar De La Hoya’s boxing empire with the founding of Golden Boy Promotions as well as his foray into entertainment with the launch of an album of Latin pop music. But his self-destructive behavior continues to damage his public image and throw his personal life into disarray. As De La Hoya finally begins to take stock of his life and relationships, he looks to find forgiveness for the damage left in his wake.

Here’s a list of those interviewed for the feature.

Alongside Oscar De La Hoya’s raw and intimate interview is insightful commentary from family, friends and associates including: father Joel De La Hoya Sr., sister Cecilia De La Hoya, brother Joel De La Hoya Jr., children Atiana De La Hoya, Jacob De La Hoya, Devon De La Hoya, former fiancée Shanna Moakler, childhood friend/business partner Eric Gomez, former trainer Jesus Rivero, boxing promoter Bob Arum, boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, and his former mistress Milana Dravnel.

The Golden Boy is directed by Fernando Villena, known for Dear Rider, Any One of Us, and more. It was created by HBO Sports Documentaries, Unrealistic Ideas, Viamar Productions, and Universal Television Alternative Studios. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Mario Lopez, Jeffrey Stearns, David Wendell, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner are all credited as executive producers on the feature.

