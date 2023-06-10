On Friday, HBO announced a new Oscar de la Hoya documentary, The Golden Boy.

The two-part feature premieres July 24th on HBO, continuing on July 25th.

Here’s a clip.

In addition to its linear airings, both parts of The Golden Boy will be available to stream on Max July 24th.

Here’s the synopsis from HBO’s release.

By the age of 19, Oscar De La Hoya was an Olympic boxing gold medalist, a multi-world title-winning professional boxer, a hometown hero and a role model to his Mexican-American community in East Los Angeles. Nicknamed “The Golden Boy,” De La Hoya – with his good looks, electric charisma, and heartfelt story of winning Olympic gold for his dying mother — rocketed to national prominence as a superstar both in and outside the ring. But all was not what it appeared to be behind that polished facade.

Told in De La Hoya’s own words through a series of candid interviews with him and those closest to him, and featuring rare archival footage, THE GOLDEN BOY peels back the layers of this celebrated yet complicated figure, exploring his triumphs and turmoil to reveal a man struggling to come to terms with lifelong demons and the impossible burden of a nickname he couldn’t live up to.