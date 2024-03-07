Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Netflix announced Thursday that it will air a live boxing match between influencer Jake Paul and 57-year-old fighting legend Mike Tyson. And longtime fight game reporter Dan Le Batard favors Tyson so significantly that he believes the only way Tyson doesn’t fry Paul instantly is if they both want a rematch paycheck.

Taking his prediction a step further on Thursday’s edition of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Le Batard said he would be surprised if the fight lasted half a minute.

“Jake Paul, you’re an idiot. You are going to get knocked out,” Le Batard said. “You have no chance in this fight (unless) Mike Tyson is nice to you.”

Le Batard called Paul “awful” and said that despite his fun wins in the ring over the years, even a near-retirement age Tyson is a significantly more powerful and technically gifted boxer than Paul.

“Even though Mike Tyson is an old man, Jake Paul has never been hit by this kind of fighter,” Le Batard said. “Mike Tyson should be an overwhelming favorite to knock out Jake Paul, if he simply wants to.”

Tyson has rapid knockouts against fighters significantly more qualified and talented than Paul. And even after a bizarre matchup against Roy Jones Jr. a few years back, Le Batard believes Tyson is going to come out guns blazing.

“Mike Tyson will be generous if he allows Jake Paul to spend 11 seconds in that ring with him because Jake Paul is not one fraction of the fighter Mike Tyson was, even at this age,” Le Batard said.

Clearly some of this is based in Le Batard’s disdain for Paul as a person and personality, but he’s going over the top to stake his position that this will be an overwhelming win for Iron Mike.

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on YouTube]